Q: If the school zone lights are flashing, but I know that school is not in session, what speed limit am I supposed to follow?
A: Before I get into the answers I received from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Lufkin Police Department, the first and foremost piece of advice from both departments is that if you are in doubt, slow down. If you slow down, the worst case is that you’re a few minutes late to wherever you’re going.
If you speed through a school zone at the wrong time, the worst case is you hit a kid with your car.
Section 541.302 of Traffic Areas of the Texas Traffic Code states that a school zone crossing means a reduced-speed zone to facilitate the safe crossing of the street “by children going to or leaving a public or private elementary or secondary school during the time the reduced speed limit applies.”
“The school zone flashing lights apply when students/children are going to or from school during the time the reduced speed limit applies,” DPS public communications Sgt. David Hendry said, emphasizing the part, “during the time the reduced speed limit applies.”
“Certainly we would encourage motorists who are unsure of which speed limit to obey to err on the side of caution.”
He also quoted Section 544.004 Compliance with Traffic Control Device, which states that a vehicle operator is required to comply with any official traffic-control device unless otherwise directed by a police officer, escort flagger or when operating an authorized emergency vehicle subject to exceptions.
Jessica Pebsworth, the LPD public relations specialist, said “a driver’s belief that no children are present does not negate their responsibility to comply with a traffic-control device.”
She qualified this statement by citing the former code.
“Children attend non-school activities on campus. Children participate in extracurricular activities. One campus might be in-session even though others are not. One group of children might be required to attend school on a day others are not,” Pebsworth said. “There is no end to the possible reasons children might use a school zone on a day a driver believes the school is closed. Ultimately, the presence of children does not matter; a school zone speed limit sign must be obeyed.”
