Q. What exactly is a streetscape? I know they are planning to put one in on Frank, but what will it look like and how will it affect my morning commute?
A. Probably the easiest way to explain this is just to describe what the city of Lufkin is talking about putting on Frank Ave.
They hope to put in raised medians down the middle of Frank with landscaping in the middle. If you have the time, go look at Gaslight Boulevard, where the Lufkin Landscape Task Force recently redid the streetscape there.
I doubt it will be as grandiose, but the renderings Kevin Gee, the director of the engineering services department, showed to the Lufkin City Council make me think it will look nice.
There will still be left turning lanes, so there shouldn’t be any impediment to turning down whichever street you need to. To ensure there is still room to drive around the medians, they are talking about getting rid of the parallel parking between Second and Third streets.
I would expect some impact on your commute while they construct the medians. However, I wouldn’t worry about it impacting anything else once it’s finished.
Q. I read your recent article on the impact of drug abuse on the county but I was disappointed because you didn’t list any resources for addicts. What resources are available for them here?
A. So there are actually a lot of great resources for drug addicts in Angelina County, but I’m going to be honest here. I won’t list any in this column. Not because I don’t think they’re worth it, but because my coworker, Austin King, will have an article on Sunday highlighting some of the best.
He’s worked with officials all over the county who are dedicated to providing every possible opportunity to addicts to put together an informative article. I’d recommend you look at that in Sunday’s issue and if you have further questions absolutely send them along. I’m happy to answer them.
Have a Happy Thanksgiving!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.