Q: Why doesn’t Lufkin ISD buy its vehicles locally? There are plenty of good dealers in Angelina County. These dealers pay taxes in Angelina County and support all area schools. I’m not aware of Tipton paying ad valorem taxes in Angelina County or supporting our schools.
A: State law makes a lot of requirements of schools, cities and counties — Lufkin ISD is not the only taxing body that doesn’t buy 100% locally. However, it’s not because they don’t want to.
Sheila Adams, executive director of communications and public relations for LISD, said the state requires the district to send out a Request for Proposal for any purchase over $50,000.
“An RFP on the vehicles was sent to 15 auto dealerships in East Texas, including all of our local dealerships, through email and personal phone calls, as well as an ad placed in The Lufkin Daily News for two weeks,” she said. “There were only two dealerships who bid on the vehicles, one from Nacogdoches and the other one from Tyler.”
Q: What’s going on with all the smoke all over town?
A: The Lufkin Police and Fire Department said that there is a 200-acre controlled burn off FM 58 that has settled over Lufkin because of the direction of the wind. This will likely continue through today and they said to expect it to be more than a bit smoky over the next few days.
Despite the heavy smoke, this is a good thing for the area that’s being burned, James Barge, a game warden, said. The burn will promote healthier growth and reduce the risk of wildfires later in the year
“It’s better to burn it now with favorable conditions than to have to fight a wildfire in unfavorable conditions,” he said.
