Angelina County Commissioners are considering a proposed tax rate of 50 cents per $100 valuation for 2019-20 — a tax increase from the original proposed rate of 43 cents.
The proposed tax hike would allow commissioners to meet the requests of other county offices while also providing additional funds for road repairs and law enforcement.
Commissioners are scheduled to meet again at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the courthouse annex.
“The rollback rate is the maximum rate allowed by law without voter approval and includes the 8% cap,” Janice Cordray, the county auditor, said. “The court has proposed a rate of .50250, which is less than the rollback rate of .520855.”
The rate increase would keep Angelina County as the county with the third lowest tax rate in Deep East Texas, despite having the highest population, according to county documents.
“Five years ago I took the office of county commissioner — I said at the time that I was never, ever going to raise taxes,” Pct. 1 commissioner Greg Harrison said. “In the last five years this county has grown. Our people out here are not getting done fairly and the only way we’re going to be able to do this is to raise taxes and give them what they need.”
The rate would allow each of the commissioners to receive the money they originally asked for in the budget proposals, except for Pct. 2 commissioner Kermit Kennedy.
The raised tax rate left Precincts 1 and 2 with less than what they asked for, and Precincts 3 and 4 with more than what they asked for. The amount of funding for road and bridge maintenance is divided between precincts in proportion to the number of road miles contained within the precinct.
Pct. 3 commissioner Terry Pitts requested that money given to him, over what he asked for, be split between Precincts 1 and 2 based on road mileage, to help fund their deficits. By doing so, Harrison’s had more than he requested and gave the money left to Kennedy.
Pct. 4 commissioner Bobby Cheshire did not give his excess funds to the other precincts because he thought his precinct could use the additional money.
The proposed rate increase also supports a raise for Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies, detectives, sergeants, standards officer and lieutenants, which commissioners approved Friday.
Sheriff Greg Sanches spoke up in the morning meeting when Harrison asked if the commissioners had covered all the salary needs of the county employees.
“We cannot attract people or retain people, we’re losing them left and right to these schools,” he said. “You know the sheriff’s department has been hurting over there, we’ve got four openings over there and we can’t even compete with school districts.”
Commissioners requested he come to them with a proposal by 1:30 p.m. and they would consider the raise.
Sanches proposed a base starting rate of $45,000 for deputies and the pay increased by position from there — currently the county’s starting pay for deputies is $39,312. The raise included the $2,080 raise given across the board to all county employees. They also would be allowed to earn more with certification.
Sanches, Chief Roy Owens and Capt. Alton Lenderman did not receive a raise with this but will take the across-the-board raise commissioners already approved.
It also provided for an animal control position that is not sworn in and starts at $41,392.
“I’ve been fighting for seven years to break up the salaries and the manpower for the citizens,” Sanches said. “Today has really turned out to be a great day, not only for the citizens but for the deputies as well. Hopefully this will help attract and retain deputies for Angelina County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.