Lufkin High School graduate Rick Schultz has lived abroad for nearly 15 years teaching English in Eastern Europe.
Schultz graduated from LHS in 1970 and then from East Texas Baptist College in 1974 with a degree in elementary education. He taught for several years in Van, Pasadena, Liberty and Baytown before he heard of a mission organization run by a friend of a friend in Jacksonville called MGI Global.
A mission trip hosting vacation Bible school for military families stationed in Switzerland piqued Schultz’s interest, so he decided to travel with the organization. At the tail end of the trip, they made a stop in Poland, and Schultz fell in love.
“It was a beautiful, beautiful experience,” he said. “I’d already taught maybe 15-20 years, and I was so burned out. I went to Poland and it changed my life. I had a whole new respect for teaching, a love of teaching, especially a group of people that wanted to learn.”
Schultz sold his house, his truck and most of his belongings and moved to Poland. He stayed in Poland for 11 years, minus some time here and there for training stateside, teaching conversational English.
Then Schultz returned to Texas to help care for a sick friend. After she passed away, he heard of an opportunity to go on a mission trip to Ukraine with MGI.
“I loved it, loved it,” he said. “I came back to Liberty and said, ‘OK, I think I’m going back to Ukraine.’”
He’s been serving, teaching and working in Ukraine for over four years now, and the people are hungry to learn English, he said.
“Ukrainians, much like Polish people, learn English in the schools and universities, but they don’t have a native speaker and they don’t have means of practicing their conversational skills,” he said. “So it’s a great tool to reach people.”
During the summer, Schultz and the other missionaries travel to big cities and host several classes per day that attract 700-800 people. In the city of Rivne, where Schultz is mainly based, they host Grace English Club with 60-75 people coming twice a week.
Schultz also hosts groups in his home throughout the week.
“I’ve never really had a family,” Schultz said. “Wherever I go, I create family. I think I have just as many close friends in Poland as I do here (stateside).”
He said he thinks hospitality is one of his spiritual gifts
“I just have a heart for the people,” he said. “They’re a loving, loving people because they’ve had such tragedy in their lives. I think that’s what is common among us. Everybody everywhere has problems. They’re hurting, they’re seeking something, someone. We can share the Gospel and give them hope through Christ, hope through the church.”
Sharing Christ is about relationships for Schultz. Many of the people he interacts with are atheist or agnostic and will stop listening when religion is mentioned, but after they have gotten to know Schultz, they come to love him and he comes to love them. Then he has a better chance of reaching them with the Gospel.
“Rick is a vital part of our church and our ministries,” wrote Andriy Korniychuk, pastor at Grace Church and head of the Baptist Union of Rivne region. “Rick has been part of Grace Church during the last two years. Grace Church has a strong missionary vision. Our church is 18 years old. Our church started with 10 people and has grown to over 400 members. More than 600 attend our weekly services. Grace Church has started six mission churches.”
Korniychuk wrote that nowadays, the English language is a strong tool for evangelization and making relationships, and it’s very important for the mission to have a native speaker such as Schultz.
He encouraged believers to actively pray for Schultz and to consider supporting him financially.
“It is important that each of us realize we must never allow Rick to feel forgotten or unappreciated,” Korniychuk said. “We at Grace Church love him and do our part to help support and provide for him. Would you please consider helping him, too?”
For more information on Schultz and his mission efforts, email him at rjschultz1952@gmail.com.
