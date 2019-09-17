A judge denied a request for a retrial from a man who fled from police in his vehicle and later tried taking a firearm from an officer in 2018.
Todd Dawayne Sturgis, 27, appeared before state District Judge Paul White Monday afternoon to request a retrial on his 2018 charge of evading arrest with a vehicle. Sturgis previously pleaded guilty to his charge, along with two counts of attempting to take a weapon from an officer, in June.
Sturgis received a 12-year prison sentence for the evading arrest charge and 18 months state jail for his charges of attempting to take a weapon from an officer. Sturgis’ evading arrest charge had a deadly weapon finding, which he wanted to challenge during the hearing Monday, assistant district attorney Sandra Martin said.
As of late Monday, Sturgis remained in the Angelina County Jail awaiting transfer for his sentences. Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of his stay at the jail since his arrest.
Prior to his arrest, Sturgis led Lufkin police on a chase Aug. 13, 2018, until he wrecked on Homer Alto Road and fled the scene on foot. Later, on Sept. 10, officers showed up at Pinewood Park Apartments after receiving a tip Sturgis was staying there.
When officers made contact with Sturgis, he moved his hands under a nearby bed and attempted to grab an officer’s gun once before he was hit by a Taser, according to a police report. After recovering from the Taser, Sturgis grabbed for the gun once more, which led to a struggle before the officer fired a single shot that left Sturgis wounded, the report stated.
After the incident, authorities took Sturgis to a hospital to recover before he was booked in to the jail on Sept. 17, 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.