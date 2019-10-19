Jobless rates in Lufkin and Angelina County are declining, September figures released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission show.
Lufkin’s unemployment rate dropped from 3.9% in August to 3.6% in September.
This rate is .9% lower than last year’s jobless rate of 4.5% and is lower than the city’s average jobless rate seen in 2019.
Lufkin’s total labor force rose to 14,904 people from August to September. Its number of jobless also dropped to 537 people in that time.
Angelina County’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.9% — .2% less than August’s rate. It is .5% lower than last year’s rate of 4.4%.
The county’s total labor force grew and the number of unemployed dropped from August to September. The county’s total unemployed dropped to 1,398 people and the labor force grew to 35,933 people.
Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.4% in September and is lower than the U.S. unemployment rate of 3.5%.
Texas’ civilian labor force remained more than 14 million while the number of unemployed dropped to 471,089 people.
“Texas’ labor force is made up of hard-working individuals who are eager to obtain the skills that our employers need,” TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez said. “Positive economic growth means continued opportunities for the expanding labor force in Texas.”
Annual employment growth for Texas was 2.4% in September.
