Ugandan humanitarian Jonathan Sewava spoke with Dunbar Primary School about his efforts with Unreached Africa to help villages gain access to clean water.
The first- and second-graders in Jamie Mahan and Rebecca Tucker’s multiage class laughed as Sewava showed them videos of students pumping water and gasped as they heard that some schools aren’t in a building — they’re under a tree.
“School in Uganda is so different from the schools here,” Sewava said. “But they love to go to school. They really crave any opportunity to go to school.”
Several years ago, Dunbar students in Sue Rolf-Gordon and Jean Ann Keene’s class helped raise around $12,000 for Sewava and Unreached Africa to build a well for a village. Sewava showed them pictures of the well that was built.
“The children go and get the water for the family,” Sewava said. “Those jugs are 20 liters (5.3 gallons). One little boy has to carry 5 gallons and walk a distance of sometimes 10 miles, sometimes 4 miles, depending on where they live.”
If they don’t have access to a well, they have to drink unfiltered or unclean water that often leads to children and adults getting sick and even dying, he said.
Mahan and Tucker said the students have been learning about surface water, ground water, the water cycle, water pollution, conservation, water filter engineering challenges and more. So they interjected with little facts to give the students a connection.
“Mr. Jonathan, we’re learning about the water cycle, rain and runoff,” Mahan said. “They build this hole so when it rains, the water runs into the hole. But what you were explaining is they do not have in-door toilets like we have, so they go and use the restroom in the bush, in the woods.
“They use the restroom, and when it rains, that water is hitting where they used the restroom, and it’s flowing down into this hole.”
All of this information connects back to the TEKS (Texas Essential Knowledge and Skils), but it goes above and beyond — it’s not something you could find in a textbook, Mahan said.
“One of the TEKS is comparing how you live with another country,” she said. “We just did that today, but we didn’t read it in a book. We were fortunate enough to have a friend come from all the way in Uganda for the students to see those differences.”
Six-year-old Rebekah Hernandez and Brody Bowman said they were amazed by Sewava’s presentation.
“It was awesome,” Brody said. “They have to dig wells with the community, and we just have sinks and stuff.”
“I didn’t know that they have all the stuff that we don’t have like dirty water and we have clean water,” Rebekah said.
They said they felt sad when Sewava told them how different the Ugandan children’s lives were, but they were also happy to have the things they do.
But despite their differences, Sewava said the children are happy.
“They are very, very happy. When you see them, they sing songs, they laugh, they play,” Sewava said. “Would you pray for me when I go back? Pray for me and keep loving those children and praying for those children and villages so they could have an education, go to school and have clean water.”
