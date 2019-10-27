Pinewood Park Apartments hosted the third annual clothing drive, organized by Deanna Branson, on Saturday.
The drive offered a warm place to get out of the early-morning cold, along with a warm breakfast.
Those attending the drive received two pairs of socks, gloves, a hat and a coat to help prepare them for the upcoming winter. By 11 a.m. about 25 people had already come through the event, which lasted until 2 p.m.
“I’m from this neighborhood, so I just wanted to give some things back to them,’’ Branson said. ‘‘As single parents, when you’re doing all your bills, it’s really not enough money left for nice clothes and extra things. So I really want to give something back to the community.’’
Branson partnered with other nonprofits and businesses around the community to gather items for the drive. She set up boxes at Go Hard Fitness, J.D’s Center of Hope, and Ashley Berry’s Zoe Coaching to collect gently used clothes, new hats, new gloves and new socks.
The first year the clothing drive was in the middle of the parking lot, last year it was in Jones Park and “this year I moved up into a building,” Branson joked.
Branson said she had a lot of her family and friends helping her out on Saturday. Together, they used the kitchen in the building to cook enough chicken and waffles for the first 25 people to come through the drive.
They also offered coffee and doughnuts to attendees, as well.
Branson said the drive was for anyone in Lufkin who could benefit from it, but she was focusing on the northern side of town.
“I was raised here and I just really want to give back to them because they support me with my magazine,” she said.
Branson releases an issue of her magazine, Stamp Mag, every four months. It is an Urban Culture magazine that focuses on community businesses, nonprofits and local stores.
While the clothing drive is Branson’s first nonprofit event, she hopes to find more ways to help give back to the community.
“It’s going to be a yearly thing,’’ she said. ‘‘I’m really pushing to try and become a nonprofit so I can get bigger donations, because coats are expensive. It’s been cold these past few years, and I see kids at the bus stop with little thin jackets on.”
