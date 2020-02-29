Early voting ended Friday and the Texas Secretary of State website reported that more than 6,000 Angelina County voters had turned out by end of day Thursday.
Over the past 10 days, early voting has been conducted at the Angelina County Courthouse Annex and during business hours Monday through Friday at locations in Diboll, Zavalla and Huntington.
County residents will have an option to vote in at least one of the three contested races: the sheriff’s race, the commissioner’s race and the constable’s race.
■ In the sheriff’s race, incumbent Greg Sanches will face challengers Bryan Holley and Terry Free.
■ In the Precinct 1 commissioner’s race, incumbent Greg Harrison will face Steve Allen and John Vaughn.
■ In the Precinct 2 constable’s race, incumbent Trae Trevathan will face Danny Anders and Dennis Cochran.
Despite several attempts to reach elections administrator Elizabeth Hawkins, The Lufkin Daily News was unable to get final Friday numbers. However, on Wednesday, Hawkins said they’d seen around 5,000 voters at the annex at that time; numbers were far lower for the other locations.
Friday night marked the end of early voting, so anyone who has yet to cast their ballot will need to do so on Tuesday. History shows that Tuesday voters can expect a bit of a wait.
In an earlier interview, Hawkins said she hoped the extended hours and the number of days for early voting will help ease the crowds on Super Tuesday.
Polling locations and sample ballots will be in Sunday’s paper for anyone who is not sure of where to vote. Any questions regarding election day can be answered by the elections administration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.