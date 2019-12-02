Lufkin fire marshals are investigating a house fire that leveled a home on South First Street early Monday morning.
Firefighters arrived on the scene in the 1100 block of South First Street around 1:45 a.m. to find a fully involved house fire with flames coming out of the windows, which caused some to fear that the fire might spread if it weren't knocked down swiftly, Fire Marshal Chief Keith Cole said.
Although firefighters were able to put out the flames, the home collapsed and was a total loss. A city track hoe was used to help move debris as the firefighters continued to put out hotspots.
“By the scene, I was unable to determine the cause of the fire,” Cole said. “It’s still under investigation.”
At the time of the fire, no one lived in the home, according to Cole. A man had bought the property recently to renovate it. Prior to the fire, a few homeless people had apparently lived in the vacant building. No injuries occurred in the fire.
