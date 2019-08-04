The National Wild Turkey Federation held its annual Hunting Heritage Super Fund Banquet Saturday night.
For the 31st year, the Pineywoods Chapter of the NWTF put together a night of fun, food and prizes. In the history of the banquet, this East Texas chapter has proven to be one of the highest earning chapters in the nation, raising more than $2 million in support of their mission to “Save the Habitat and Save the Hunt.”
Saturday night was no different. There were tables full of varying items available for auction, and others up to be raffled away. There were guns, fishing trips, hunting trips, and even a dinner for thirty up for grabs.
Banquet chairman Larry Jordan shared his thoughts on why the Pineywoods chapter is one of the highest earning in the nation.
“In East Texas, a lot of hunters live here, you know. There’s a lot of people that support us. The whole city of Lufkin supports us and stands up with us. They give donations every year for us to make this happen.”
Pineywoods Chapter president Richard Capps further explained that those donations go toward supporting habitat enhancements, which include “controlling vermin, herbicide spray, understory stuff — just really helping to make the turkeys grow better.”
The more accommodating the environment is, the higher of a chance the turkeys have to survive and reproduce. One of the goals is to see a turkey hunting season occur in East Texas in the future.
Capps expected up to 500 attendees at the banquet, with the projected amount of earnings totaling around $100,000.
