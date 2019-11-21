An Angelina County jury found a man guilty of shooting his ex-girlfriend earlier this year in Diboll.
Anthony Elisha Kelly, 36, was found guilty aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the March 1 shooting of Ladondra Murphy, which occurred in the 600 block of Deveraux Street in Diboll. Authorities found Murphy shot four times on the scene; she said Murphy had choked and shot her.
Authorities arrested Kelly later in March in Corpus Christi. He reportedly left the scene of the shooting in his vehicle before getting into a head-on collision and leaving on foot.
Kelly now faces a prison sentence of five to 99 years. The court will reconvene today as the punishment phase of the trial begins.
Assistant District Attorneys Stephanie Stroud and John Peralta called Murphy to the stand Wednesday. She went over her relationship with Kelly prior to the incident before going over what had happened that day.
She said they were going through a rough spot in their relationship at the time, and that they had fussed and argued leading up to the incident. Before the shooting, she said Kelly paced around and taunted her.
After the incident, Murphy said she has been left depressed and unwilling to move on because her children are nervous and protective of her now when they see her talking to new men.
Kelly’s attorney, John Reeves, had him take the stand as well; Kelly said he intended to leave Murphy soon due to mounting arguments, and that when he told Murphy, she was holding the gun. He said he tried to wrestle the gun away from her and during the scuffle the gun went off, shooting Murphy multiple times.
In closing arguments, Reeves reminded the jury that no footage is available of the incident. Rather the eyewitnesses to the scene were Murphy and Kelly. Murphy’s children called 911 and told police Kelly had shot their mother after the shooting.
Stroud said Murphy and both her and Kelly’s children had no reason to lie about the shooting, and noted Kelly’s recollection of what had happened was inconsistent in its timing and motions. In prior interviews with law enforcement, Murphy said he had mental issues and couldn’t recall what happened.
Following the closing arguments, the jury deliberated for about 45 minutes before returning the guilty verdict.
