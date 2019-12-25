While many spent Black Friday enjoying deals on TVs and Christmas gifts for family and establishing new Thanksgiving traditions, one East Texas man was honoring a tradition of his own.
Ian McDonald and his mother Penny McDonald always went out on Black Friday together to purchase shopping carts full of toys and donate them to the Toys for Tots fundraiser.
“We both believed that every kid should be able to smile on Christmas morning and have something to open,” Ian said.
Penny had held this tradition for many years, and for 10 years, Ian joined his mother after he finished college, got a good job and could afford to help.
“It was something we always looked forward to,” Ian said. “The day or two beforehand, we’d be looking through the flyers, seeing what toys were for sale where, where we could get the most stuff, the most bang for our buck.”
This year was different, however. McDonald’s mother passed away from stage 4 pancreatic cancer on June 19 after a seven-week battle.
But he still wanted to honor the tradition and his mother’s memory, so he filled his shopping cart at the Lufkin Walmart with double the amount of toys to donate.
“It was something that was important to both of us,” he said. “Something that I knew would make her proud that I continued to do. With everything else that was going on in my life, it felt like the right thing to do.”
Ian said he wanted to honor her memory and continue the values that his mom instilled within him.
Penny was a public school teacher for 33 years, and she was always passionate about giving back to the community, Ian said. While she was sick, Ian was inducted into the Nacogdoches Rotary Club, and Ian said she was proud of him.
“My mom was a true believer in a hand up, not necessarily a hand out,” he said. “Everyone needs help, and if you’re able to provide help, you need to. That’s how we make the world a better place.”
