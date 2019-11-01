Hundreds of families in their best costume attire walked the sidewalks of Downtown Lufkin and through the stacks at Kurth Memorial Library Thursday afternoon in celebration of the spookiest of holidays.
Families entered the library and were immediately cloaked in darkness and soft, eerie music. As they passed through the first doorway, they were greeted by a supernatural nun sitting at a table with guests like skeletons and pumpkin-headed creatures.
Throughout the library, volunteers and library staff in various costumes like a dead bride and a chainsaw-wielding madman rotated from sweetly saying “Happy Halloween!” to spooky words like “You can’t hide from me!” followed by maniacal laughter.
Five-year-old Abby Goeyns and 7-year-old Cayden Goeyns said the library’s trick-or-treat was awesome and kind of scary.
“It was probably a little bit a lot scary,” Abby said.
“One time there was a human behind me, and I screamed,” Cayden said.
Christine Goeyns, their mom, said she likes the family events like this because they are safer than going door–to–door.
This was Kyra Davis’ third year to volunteer, and she was busy handing out candy in the children’s section while dressed as a gypsy.
“I think events like this remind each of us that we have a responsibility to influence those we can while we can,” Davis said. “When celebrations like this were started, it was part of life for all the village. It was a time for them to gather and celebrate what was important about life.”
People nowadays sometimes forget that and focus on what they can get rather than what they can give, she said.
Storefronts and booths were decked out downtown in oranges and blacks, and children showed up in everything from blow-up T-rexes to the Addams Family to homemade get-ups like 4-year-old Rose Riley’s crazy cat lady costume.
“I wanted to be a crazy cat lady because it’s cute,” Rose said. “I have a cat at my house called Cameo.”
Rose’s pajama pants and robe were accented by stuffed cats and cat toys, and her hair was up in rollers. Karen Johnson said they came up with the idea after they saw it on Facebook.
“I enjoy being out with her, seeing all the other kids’ costumes and how they enjoy themselves,” Johnson said.
Jennifer Jones with Wild Child Children’s Boutique was busy passing out handful upon handful of candy. She said her family participates in this event every year because they enjoy it.
“I think it’s good for families to get to come out here and have a consolidated, condensed place to bring their kids,” she said. “It’s better than hopping from one house to the next. It’s safer.”
Alicia Bonnin and other members of Carpenter’s Way also came out to the Downtown Trick-or-Treat to pass out more than 2,000 water bottles and stickers.
“When I would bring my kids out, I remember it being so hot, and we were looking for water,” she said. “That just stuck with me. … As a mom, I get it. You get thirsty, and your kids get thirsty. We just wanted to help out.”
