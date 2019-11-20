The Lufkin school district trustees discussed adopting a nearly $1 million plan to beef up the district’s cybersecurity.
Brad Stewart, executive director of technology, Josh Williams, director of technology, and Summer Garcia, cybersecurity coordinator, gave a presentation on legislation passed by the state, the current dangers the district should be ready for in cybersecurity and a plan to prepare.
One of the biggest topics of the discussion was ransomware.
“If you’re not familiar, ransomware is when hackers are able to encrypt files and not give you access to them anymore, and they can also delete backups,” Garcia said. “This can be done through phishing, emails, visiting unprotected sites.”
From 2016 to June of 2019, there were more than 700 ransomware attacks on school districts in Texas. Garcia told stories about incidents in Henderson, Tyler and Etoile and at Pineywoods Community Academy, where hackers stole information and demanded money for its return or redirected money from employees’ accounts to their own.
Board member Hall Henderson even recounted an incident with ransomware and the company he works for.
Garcia presented two bills Gov. Greg Abbott signed this year to help ensure online safety for Texas schools.
Senate Bill 820 requires schools to secure their cyberinfrastructure against cyber attacks and to assess cybersecurity risks and mitigation planning. It also requires school districts to report all cybersecurity incidents.
House Bill 3834 requires districts to provide training on cybersecurity awareness for all employees who have access to the network.
The technology department has reached out to each campus and had conversations about phishing and cybersecurity with staff members, and they will increase those trainings over the next year.
“They say training is the second best thing you can do, and we can do that with our staff for free, so we are going to push it hard,” Stewart said.
However, the most important defense against cybersecurity is hardware, Stewart said. The technology department has developed a multifaceted approach to modernize the infrastructure to increase systems availability while focusing on cybersecurity to protect students and staff.
The plan involves adding a newer hyper-converged system, additional nodes with double the terabytes of storage, software to identify unusual behavior and automatically lock users out and a cyber recovery vault that has defenses to prevent hackers from accessing one group of servers from another.
The proposed plan will cost $988,363.52, or $247,090.88 for four years. However, Stewart said the district can sell some of its existing equipment to offset costs for $48,400, and it will ditch the $50,000 yearly contract it has for repair and replacement services because the new equipment comes with a four-year warranty.
“It’s a really good solution for ransomware, and I think I’ll sleep a little better knowing we have it,” Stewart said.
Chief Financial Officer Charlotte Bynum discussed a budget amendment including money funding reading initiatives dictated by the state, including training for the Reading Academies required by House Bill 3.
Barbara Lazarine, assistant superintendent of education services and accountability, discussed what specifics she had from the state. She said there is much up in the air about how the state will dictate how schools have to train their teachers and which teachers will have to attend these trainings.
Currently, 240 LISD teachers could be included in this training.
“We’re getting an updated webinar this Thursday,” Lazarine said. “The topic is on reading instruments, but I suspect they’re going to combine it with updates on the academy. There’s a few things I’m hoping they will back off on like P.E. teachers and music teachers and math teachers.”
There is also a rumor that schools with less than 500 kindergarten through second-grade teachers might have to pay for an outside company or professionals from region services to teach the academies, she said.
Lazarine and other administrators expressed frustration at that possibility because the district has its own professionals who are certified academic language therapists on every campus and capable of delivering instruction.
Lazarine also spoke about proposed addendums to the 2019-20 Campus Improvement Plans and the formation of the 2019-20 Textbook Adoption Committee.
“All year long, we’re going to be seeing some things come down the pike that are going to impact every campus and their campus plans to be in compliance with House Bill 3,” Lazarine said.
She brought forward updates from four campuses — Brookhollow Elementary School, Lufkin Middle School, Slack Elementary School and Coston Elementary School.
The state now requires districts to identify subgroups that are underperforming and provide additional support for those subgroups.
Brookhollow’s subgroups are Hispanic and white; Coston’s are white; Slack’s are African American and white; and LMS is looking at two or more races.
Lead counselor Julie McManus also presented the tentative 2020-21 LHS Course Description Guide with several course additions including foundations of cybersecurity, turfgrass management, greenhouse management and agriculture equipment and design.
No action was taken during this meeting.
