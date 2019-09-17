Chances of showers and thunderstorms are prevalent until the late weekend in the Lufkin area.
A tropical disturbance is expected to move across East Texas and bring about chances of showers and thunderstorms starting today, according to a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office. Apart from the possible rain, no other hazardous weather is expected throughout the week.
Today’s forecast calls for a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. with a high near 90 and a low around 70. Wednesday’s forecast calls for a 40% chance of thunderstorms in the day and a 20% chance that night with a high of 92 and low of 73. Thursday has a 50% chance of thunderstorms in the day with a 20% chance at night, and a high of 89 and low of 72.
Friday and early into the weekend continues the possibility of rain with a 30% chance of thunderstorms in the day with a high of 91 and low of 70. Saturday’s forecast includes a 20% chance of thunderstorms with a high near 91 and a low around 71. Sunday’s early forecast indicates it will be a mostly sunny day with a high near 92.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.