The Christian Information & Service Center has received $4,290 so far through a partnership with The Lufkin Daily News beginning in November.
The Lufkin Daily News published envelopes in the Thanksgiving Day edition allowing people to easily send in donations to CISC. This is the fourth year the program has been running.
“The newspaper’s involvement with CISC and other local nonprofits dates back many years. We’re all about helping people make connections and we want to be a part of uplifting the community in any way possible,” said Keven Todd, publisher. “Hunger, homelessness, and poverty aren’t just things that happen to people somewhere else, these are problems that have to be dealt with nationally and locally. CISC is one of a number of local agencies that help our good citizens cope with bad situations, and we’re only too happy to lend a hand with their fundraising efforts.”
Director Yulonda Richard said the program is a way to reach out to the community that the organization couldn’t do on its own.
“It reaches more of the masses than we ever could without it,” she said. “It’s really, really important. It makes a difference.”
Yesterday, the total was nearly $4,500, but Richard said the organization is continuing to receive donations, even receiving a check that day.
“We average about $5,000 each season,” she said. “Five-thousand dollars doesn’t seem like a lot to most people, but to us, it’s monumental. It makes us not only know that there are people in the community who care, but it lets us know that agencies are working together, which you don’t find a lot of.”
That support is important to the organization; knowing that community is behind her gives her the energy to keep going, she said.
More than 16,000 people are served by CISC each month, and the organization processes 2.5 million pounds of food with seven staff members and around 50 volunteers.
“It gives me encouragement that what I’m doing is right, what CISC is doing is what God would have us do,” Richard said. “It’s not easy all the time, by far. We don’t look for a pat on the back, but when it comes, it means a lot.”
