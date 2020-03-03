A man who was arrested by the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of sexual assault last month was indicted days later.
Ira Andrew Cartwright, 48, faces charges of sexual assault and assault/family violence — impeding breath/circulation. Deputies arrested Cartwright on Feb. 22. He posted bond on Feb. 25 and was released from the county jail. An Angelina County grand jury handed up indictments on Cartwright’s charges during its Feb. 27 session.
Deputies were sent to a home in Rivercrest the day before Cartwright was booked in the jail after a woman made an outcry against him. A detective met with the woman first, then attempted to make contact with Cartwright. After contact was established, the detective noted Cartwright watched the woman who made the report to authorities, his arrest affidavit states.
Cartwright and the woman were separated before interviews continued. The woman said Cartwright became aggressive toward her earlier in the day after she told him to leave him alone. According to her, Cartwright never asks for sex and rather “takes,” the affidavit states.
That day the woman said he choked her, forced sex upon her and degraded her using feces, according to the affidavit. She showed the detective the injuries she suffered. Deputies took Cartwright into custody shortly after.
The woman received a SANE exam at Harold’s House, which noted numerous injuries on the woman’s body.
Though unrelated to Cartwright’s recent arrest, deputies also arrested him on a charge of attempted sexual assault on Jan. 25, 2019.
Additionally, Cartwright is a convicted sex offender who previously pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual assault on Sept. 25, 2003. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Sex Offender Registry, the victim of Cartwright’s previous conviction was a 19-year-old woman at the time. He received a 15-year prison sentence, according to Angelina County records.
The DPS registry states Cartwright’s risk level, which determines the likelihood a sex offender might commit another offense, is low.
