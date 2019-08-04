The youth group from Lufkin’s Eastview United Pentecostal Church flew into St. Louis last Tuesday to attend the biennial North American Youth Congress, which took place Wednesday through Friday at The Dome at America’s Center.
Eastview United youth pastor Braiden Hughes led twenty-one students on the journey.
Hughes described the NAYC as a “huge youth conference ... where about 38,000 young people come together.” He said that it is a “time of worship. A time for fellowship for people from all over the country.”
Grace Barnhill was one of the 21 students from Lufkin to attend the event. Barnhill’s favorite parts of her time at the NAYC were that “people were able to all come together in one place.”
She even mentioned meeting someone from West Virginia during her time there.
“It was a lot of fun, and brought the youth group closer together,” Barnhill said.
The event has been held every two years since 1979 in various cities all over the continental United States. This year there were thirteen speakers at the event, along with worship times coordinated into every session.
There also were participants in NAYC’s “Serve Day,” where the event teamed up with the United Pentecostal Church International’s community give-back event. Participants of “Serve Day” put together thousands of disaster relief kits for the St. Louis area.
The theme this year for the NAYC was “Kingdom Come,” and over 30,000 young people came together for a week of worship and serving.
