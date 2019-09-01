Angelina County residents may have noticed the many colorful rocks, some with encouraging messages, some with caricatures, popping up around town. Those stem from several groups like Lufkin Rock Hunt that have been gaining popularity over the last few years.
Lufkin Rock Hunt is a Facebook group that was created in 2017. Group creator Amber Nicole Collins said she saw parents and kids running around Woodville playing some kind of game, and she wanted to hear more about it.
People were taking ordinary rocks and painting inspirational messages and artistic expressions on them with messages to take a photo, post it to the Facebook group and rehide it.
“It was so fun!” Collins said. “I started painting and hiding rocks there. When I moved into my house, I decided Lufkin needed this because honestly there isn’t much for kids to do in Lufkin.”
Collins has seen some of her rocks travel to Florida, California and even Mexico. She began to take them and hide them when she goes on vacation, too.
“We need more things that get kids, and adults too, out of the house, out of in front of a TV screen or game system. Things that promote kindness and a kind word,” she said. “I love Bible verses.”
Douglas Brannin and his family joined the club when they moved to Lufkin about a year ago, and it has helped them feel like they are part of the community. He said it has also been a lovely bonding experience for him and his daughter.
“I always thought of myself as a person without a creative bone in his body, but this club has brought out a creativity in me I did not know I had,” Brannin said. “My kids just love to decorate rocks and place them in places for people to find. The thrill my little ones get when someone posts a picture of them finding a rock they decorated brightens up their day.”
Heather Jackson said the group means so much to her and her children. They have made many friends since they started rock hunting around the first of the year.
“My children love the rock hunt and love to hide rocks, as well,” she said. “My oldest son is autistic and is absolutely amazed by all the different rocks and tiles we find, and it’s helped with his speech a lot, also. They might just be rocks to some, but they bring a ton of joy to others. I love everyone in the rock groups.”
Group members also give each other advice on creating their rocks, too.
Jewel Marie said her favorite rocks to use are the smooth river rocks either found or purchased from landscaping companies, Lowe’s or online. She also enjoys acrylic paint, but she said you can use anything from sharpies to paint pens.
The hunt is an uplifting, no-cost good innocent fun activity for kids and adults in East Texas, Collins said.
“Personally, I have seen a community come together in a world where everything is turning bad and make this a good thing,” Collins said. “It gives me hope that there are still people out there that have heart. I see it in that page.”
The group is open to the public, and anyone with a Facebook account can join.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.