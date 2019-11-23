Operation Christmas Child will be accepting shoeboxes filled with toys and gifts for children around the world for three more days.
Carpenter’s Way Baptist Church is one of 5,000 donation sites in the United States collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas. Central drop-off coordinator Chastity Overby said the church collects something around 10,000 boxes each year, and last year, it took two full 18-wheeler trailers to transport the boxes.
“It’s a big ministry for our church, and everybody loves being involved,” Overby said. “We have probably 100 volunteers who come out every week and help us finish.”
Overby has served as the coordinator for two years, as a volunteer for several years and as a shoebox donator ever since she and her husband were married.
“My husband and I just love giving gifts, and when we had children, we wanted them to see that you get a reward from giving as much as getting, especially to children who don’t have as much,” Overby said.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization created by Franklin Graham. It has been collecting shoeboxes since 1993 and given to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
Missions pastor Robert Grimes said the church believes in and supports Franklin Graham’s ministries all over the world.
“He takes these boxes into areas where the kids have never really received anything like this, and it gives them an opportunity to share with the kids and share the story of Jesus with the kids,” Grimes said.
The ministry is a great opportunity for local people and people from other communities to give, he said.
“It gives our people a great opportunity to give to needy kids in foreign countries,” he said. “I think it gives them an opportunity to be in touch with a needy child in another country and to share out of their abundance because these kids get these gifts and they may hold onto them for a year or two years.
“They want to share their love with these kids.”
