The American Cancer Society in Lufkin is gearing up for the 2020 Relay for Life celebration from 6-11 p.m. on May 1 at Angelina College.
Relay for Life is the society’s signature fundraising event, said Kim Herman, community development manager. As last year’s relay did not fire, Herman said the society is hoping to reignite excitement for it this year.
The theme for the 2020 relay is Focus on the Mission.
“What we wanted this year was to focus on why we are relaying; who are we doing it for?” Herman said. “We’re all just focusing on why we’re doing it and taking away the shine of it.”
This year’s relay will include an opening ceremony with a speaker, stage performances, themed laps, a children’s area, the luminaria ceremony honoring passed loved ones, line dancing, awards, a closing ceremony and more to be announced.
Relay for Life involves year round fundraising by the society and by teams from the community. Herman said the teams can be made up of individuals, families, businesses, students, churches or anyone interested.
There will be a team captain meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the society office at 212 Gene Samford Drive.
“The purpose for the team captain meetings is for those new and experienced team captains to share why they relayed, what their fundraisers are; it’s just a way for people to know more about participating,” Herman said.
The local society will also be hosting a number of fundraisers. The first is a small rummage sale from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday inside the society office. It is also selling 200 Super Bowl raffle tickets for $5 each for a chance to win a $100 Brookshire Brothers gift card, grilling items and game day snacks.
The drawing will be at 9 a.m. on Jan. 31.
The society will also be selling shirts that say “Hope” in a heart and arrow design during the Valentine’s Day season. All money and orders must be received by 5 p.m. on Jan. 24.
Herman encouraged people to contact her with questions or for more information. She can be reached at 936-634-2940 or kim.herman@cancer.org.
