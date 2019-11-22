The Lufkin school trustees accepted a nearly $1 million plan to update the district’s technology and cybersecurity.
Beyond the need to keep the district’s server infrastructure up to date, board president Scott Skelton said the board thought it was important to address the need for increased cybersecurity.
“The amount of data that we keep on our teachers and students is just extraordinary, and we have to protect that,” Skelton said. “It is only wise and reasonable in my opinion that we take all necessary steps to avoid any kind of ransomware situation.”
During the board’s work session on Tuesday, Brad Stewart, the district’s executive director of technology, and two other employees gave a report on the district’s equipment, the increasing risk of cybersecurity vulnerability and a plan to protect the district.
The sheer amount of ransomware attacks in and around East Texas was proof enough that the district needed to stay cognizant of the issue, Skelton said.
“The map that we were provided of other districts that were subjected to ransomware and had their data breached, stolen and maybe even not returned is something that is not an acceptable risk,” Skelton said.
Discussion of the guaranteed maximum price for the baseball, softball and tennis facilities from the bond project was tabled as Goodwin-Lasiter-Strong puts the new plans for the facilities out for bid.
The board also approved revisions to the 2019-20 employee compensation plan that provides skilled workers in the maintenance, student nutrition and transportation departments to receive increases to their pay for obtaining licenses and certificates immediately rather than at the start of the next year.
The board also approved addendums to the 2019-20 campus improvement plans required by the state and the formation of the 2019-20 textbook adoption committee.
Students who attended the 92nd National FFA Convention gave a presentation of what they experienced in Indianapolis including activities like touring Tuttle Orchards, attending workshops like Branding Yourself Like a Bo$$, exploring the three acres of state booths in the expo hall and interacting with students from FFA chapters across all 50 states and Puerto Rico.
Junior Adan Hernandez also was recognized for qualifying for the state cross country championships.
