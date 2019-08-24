Recently opened home-based food delivery service In the STIX has created a discounted menu for people in need in the community.
The Community Care Program services all types of people who may need assistance making food, In the STIX co-owner Robert Wilson said. The program started because of Wilson’s wife, who worked out at the Lufkin State Supported Living Center for more than a decade, he said.
“She already has a soft spot for the elderly and the handicapped,” he said. “We wanted to implement somewhere she could still have that without having to be out at the state school.”
People of all ages and situations who could benefit from these meals can take advantage of this program, but Wilson asked that people be courteous and do not order from this menu if they do not need it.
“We don’t really have any specific qualifications for it, we just ask that the people who don’t need it don’t take advantage of the cheap plates,” he said. “I would hate for somebody who does need it to get something taken away from them just because somebody’s trying to take advantage of the situation.”
The Community Care Program menu is separate from the regular In the STIX menu. Wilson said the plates are $5 a piece but do not lack the quality of the rest of the menu items.
“We basically incorporated meals that would be more accommodating to people — casseroles and meatloafs and healthier sides,” he said.
After opening the delivery service, Wilson said his eyes were opened to just how many people in the area need this service.
“It really just made it a reality how many older people or people who can’t fend for themselves are sitting in their house not eating because somebody’s not tending to them or maybe they can’t do something,” Wilson said.
Wilson said he and his wife both grew up in East Texas, and they hope their small ways of giving back can spread throughout the community they love.
For more information about In the STIX, visit their Facebook page or call 238-2006. The Community Care Program menu is posted on the Facebook page.
