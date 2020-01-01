Today is the beginning of a new decade. The Lufkin Daily News has been reporting on, and updating, a list of Top 10 stories for a number of years. The following stories are the No. 1 stories for each year since 2009. Lufkin Daily News employees voted these stories as the most important ones covered by staff for that year.
2009
In 2009, the swine flu scare secured the No. 1 slot. The Lufkin Daily News article said the H1N1 started out as just another strain of influenza that quickly overwhelmed the medical community. It shook East Texas after a young boy in Mexico City became the first to die.
Vacation plans were put on hold, and events were cancelled. Apple Springs ISD closed for a week to clean after numerous students became infected. Doctors like George Fidone urged the community to keep its head and avoid being moved by fear and clogging up emergency rooms.
The swine flu morphed over the years with varying strains like the H5N1 and H7N9, and its severity has varied.
Richard Webby, who heads the World Health Organization’s Collaborating Centre for Studies on the Ecology of Influenza in Animals and Birds, said that while the bird flu may no longer be in headlines, it is still a concern for influenza experts.
2010
The No. 1 story of 2010 was the shocking death of a 3-month-old child left in a car in the heat of August. The child’s father found her strapped in her car seat nearly six-and-a-half hours after he arrived at work, according to The Lufkin Daily News story.
Lufkin police spokesman Det. JB Smith said he removed the child and another employee called 911. Outside temperatures were in excess of 100 degrees that day, and the incident marked the 11th child who died from being left in a car in Texas, according to KidsandCars.org.
An Angelina County grand jury did not indict or interview the father because it did not want to put him through the testifying process, said Clyde Herrington, district attorney at the time.
“Lufkin Police Department did a complete and thorough investigation,” Herrington said. “This was a horrible tragedy. If any good can come out of it, I hope it’s that people will be extremely cautious.”
2011
The No. 1 story of 2011 was of lighter news — Zavalla native Dustin Ellermann’s journey to the top of The History Channel’s “Top Shot” marksmanship competition.
Fifteen of the most skilled competitive, military and professional marksmen in the country faced off, and Ellermann came out on top. In the final episode, he shot the cotton off a Q-Tip from 25 feet away, hit a golf ball from 100 yards out with a .22 rifle, nailed 12 consecutive targets with a semi-automatic pistol from 22 feet while up in the air moving upside down strapped to a spinning wheel and more winning himself the $100,000 prize.
On the night of, some 1,200 fans showed up at Timber Creek Church, formerly Lufkin First Assembly, to watch his fate and speak to him and his family.
Over the past eight years since his big win, Ellermann said his life has been much busier. He often speaks at different events and writes for different publications throughout the firearms industry, and he has been able to improve the marksmanship portions of Camp His Way, a Christian camp in Zavalla that he directs.
“The show threw me into the firearms industry to make something I’ve always enjoyed doing a second job,” he said.
2012
In 2012, things once again turned dark, and the No. 1 story addressed six arrests and trials dealing with murders including Kimberly Saenz, the Pollok nurse found guilty of capital murder for the deaths of at least two of five patients’ deaths at DaVita, a dialysis clinic, via bleach injection.
Saenz appealed the decision in the Texas Twelfth Court of Appeal, but it was denied. Saenz, now 46, is currently serving life without parole in the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville.
Murder victims named in the indictment included: Thelma Metcalf, Cora Bryant, Garland Kelley, Clara Strange and Opal Few.
Since the story broke, many media outlets have picked up the story. Local author John Foxjohn wrote a bestselling true crime novel based on the case called “Killer Nurse.”
In June 2019, Oxygen Crime News covered it in “Murders A-Z,” a collection of true crime stories, along with tips to determine if a doctor is dangerous.
2013
The No. 1 story for 2013 also hit on murder, tracking more than half a dozen murders investigated by law enforcement. It all started on June 12 when Rakeem Rhodes was charged with capital murder in the death of Albert Joel Hodge.
Rhodes was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2016, but he continues to appeal. He was indicted on an additional aggravated assault charge in 2017 in connection to allegations that he and two men beat up another jail inmate.
The final murder was Jay Durham. Aspioun Jones was charged with murdering her fiance by stabbing him in the chest. She testified that the stabbing was in self defense, and the jury found her not guilty in 2014.
2014
In 2014, one murder case stole the spotlight. Nathan and Krystal Maddox were killed Jan. 18, and a grand jury indicted family members Kristen, Letha, Cameron and Lloyd Paul Westfall for organized criminal activity resulting in murder.
Child Protective Services ruled Kristen Westfall an unfit mother, and her parents became engaged in a custody battle with Nathan and Krystal Maddox for Nathan and Kristen’s 5-year-old daughter.
The Maddoxes were reportedly ambushed at close range by at least two shooters while on a court-ordered visit with the girl at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Colmesneil.
Kristen Westfall was found guilty of capital murder in 2016 and is serving life without parole. Letha Westfall was found guilty of engaging in organized criminal activity and sentenced to life in prison in 2016.
Lloyd Paul Westfall was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison in 2017. Cameron Westfall was convicted of two charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and sentenced to 10 years in 2016.
2015
Murders also landed at the No. 1 spot for 2015. Law enforcement investigated four murders within Angelina County, and a Lufkin transgender woman was shot in Tyler.
The investigations included the murder of Mason Cuttler, a 3-year-old boy pushed into a pond and drowned. Since the investigation, Billie Jean Cuttler pleaded guilty as a part of a plea bargain and Bobby Woods Jr. was convicted of capital murder in August of this year.
Their case was No. 1 spot in this year’s Top 10.
2016
The No. 1 story of 2016 broke the string of murder-related activity and focused on industry. The story covered the closure of General Electric’s foundry and heavy layoffs that hit Angelina County.
GE purchased Lufkin Industries in a $3.3 billion deal in 2013. Lufkin Industries, formerly known as the Lufkin Foundry and Machine Company, started in 1902 and was a staple of the Lufkin workforce.
After the purchase, GE officials went through two rounds of layoffs that eliminated 1,000 jobs and announced in May 2016 its intent to consolidate manufacturing operations in Cullman, Alabama, and Angelina County.
In addition, falling oil prices affected ATCO Structures and Logistics in Diboll, resulting in 88 layoffs, and the facility formerly known as Lufkin Creosoting closed its sawmill operation, resulting in 28 job losses.
2017
In 2017, Lufkinites were celebrating and beaming with pride as The Thundering 13 won the town its first Little League World Series U.S. Championship. After advancing to the Southwest Regional for the first time since 2012, eyes started turning to the boys in orange.
In the battle for the U.S. title, the Thundering 13 surprised onlookers by coming back from a 5-0 to win 6-5 in a rematch against North Carolina. The team fell 12-2 against Japan’s Kitasuna Little League for the World Championship.
Lufkin welcomed its team home with much fanfare.
Following that success, the Fierce 14 once again took the U.S. Championship title at the Junior League World Series the following year, narrowly missing a world title in a 2-0 loss against Chinese Taipei.
This year, Lufkinites were outraged after an administrative misstep caused two of Lufkin’s three Little League teams to be disqualified from the season.
2018
The No. 1 story of 2018 highlighted economic development that brought 490 new jobs and $146.5 million in economic investments through four new-to-the-area businesses and the expansion of three existing businesses.
At the time, Lufkin City Manager Keith Wright told The Lufkin Daily News that 2018 was the best year in economic development he has ever experienced in his tenure with the city.
“Of course, we’ve lost jobs in the past, but this year we’re on the road to recovery,” he said. “We’re adding jobs and we’re adding value to the community.”
It’s fair to say much has changed in East Texas since 2009, but much has also stayed the same. Here’s to 2020 and the new decade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.