Angelina County District Attorney Joe Martin has announced his intention to resign from his position at the end of March.
Martin mailed his letter of resignation to Gov. Greg Abbott on Feb. 27. In the letter he recommended the appointment of DA-elect Janet Cassels to his office to fill the rest of his term, which would have expired on Dec. 31 this year. He also stated he has been honored to serve the state and the people of Angelina County during his time as DA.
“The reason for the resignation is at least two-fold: Janet Cassels, the Republican nominee, is without Democratic opposition and is ready and very competent to serve,” Martin said in an email to The Lufkin Daily News. “Secondly, I have three vacancies for attorneys and am not receiving very many applications — most likely due to the unwillingness of potential applicants to come here to work under circumstances in which I cannot promise them a job past December 31. I have always had a multitude of applicants in the past.
“I have accomplished what I wanted to do in the District Attorney’s position — I have brought in some excellent talent and we have had good success on a number of major cases. I trust that Ms. Cassels will receive the interim appointment from the governor. She and I will continue to meet over the coming weeks. I believe Ms. Cassels will continue and extend the improvement of the office. There is just not a good reason for me to stay on.”
Cassels ran unopposed in the county’s Republican primary and has no competition from the Democratic side in the upcoming general elections.
“Mr. Martin has worked his job and he’s ready to retire,” she said. “We all wish him well. As a result of that I will be applying for an appointment from the governor. It’s an office with a lot of demand and business.
''I think it’s important to have people interested and ready to roll up their sleeves. I’m ready to do that.”
Cassels was appreciative of Martin’s recommendation to Abbott.
“Mr. Martin has been nothing but gracious to me and I certainly appreciate that,” she said. “I’m sure the citizens of Angelina County appreciate his work and efforts.”
Martin also said he did not make the resignation public earlier as he did not want to intrude on the news cycle of the ongoing primary elections that ended Tuesday.
“As stated in my letter to the governor, it has been my great honor and pleasure to serve the people of the State of Texas and of Angelina County,” Martin said.
