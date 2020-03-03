Age: 18
School: Lufkin High School
College/professional plans: Although I am undecided on which university I am attending, I plan to major in biology.
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? When we were burning the Longview logo at the football bonfire and it began to snow.
Favorite form of social media? Why? I enjoy Twitter because of its hilarious content.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? “Moment 4 Life” by Nicki Minaj because it is all about enjoying a special moment you’ve experienced.
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? Instead of focusing on the health aspect of the food, I would make taste the most important.
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? Lufkin is a small town with an extremely supportive community that wants to see its youth succeed.
Have you changed since freshman year? I have become more outgoing and confident, and I have grown as a leader.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? I would change the injustice people face on a regular basis because of things such as race and gender.
What advice would you give your freshman self? Soak up every moment of high school because it truly does go by in the blink of an eye.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? My AP art and world history teacher Danny Eubanks has been a big inspiration. He showed me that as long as I put forth effort, I can accomplish anything.
