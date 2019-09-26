The students of Identity Bible Study hosted a See You at the Pole event Thursday morning in front of the student center at Angelina College.
The Bible study group, created a little over a year ago, also hosted last year’s See You at the Pole. The event is a good opportunity for the organization to be an outreach program, member Caitlyn Hutson said.
“It’s a way for the students to come together and worship God with us if they want to,” she said. “We just want them to have the opportunity.”
Raquel Rothschild recently joined the organization, and she said it is a way to meet other college students in the area who are also Christians.
“I really enjoy sharing God’s word, so being a part of this is amazing,” she said.
The students led their peers in renditions of “How Great Is Our God” and “Amazing Grace” before instructor Austin Clark gave a word of prayer. Then the students alternated among worship, prayer and scriptures like Isaiah 40:20-31.
Sophomore Kari Naumann attended the event and said it is an opportunity for Christians to feel confident among other believers and to give God glory.
“I love the Lord, and I want to be a part of the campus, be a part of the activities, worship God and protect our freedoms,” Kari said. “Sometimes on campus, there’s not a lot of freedom. I like to be able to express my freedoms.”
Instructor Sabrina Collins sponsors the Identity Bible Study and said the event was a tradition around many schools that they wanted to begin at AC.
“I think it’s important for us to pause and give time for prayer for the students’ needs, the community’s needs, the nation’s needs,” she said.
Identity Bible Study meets at 7 p.m. every Tuesday in the campus coffee shop.
