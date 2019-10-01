Keven Todd became publisher of The Lufkin Daily News on Monday.
He said he hopes to become an active member of the community and continue to promote trust in the newspaper.
“My role and my goal is to improve all areas of the newspaper and the operation, and hopefully as we do that it improves things for the community in general through our coverage and those things we may tweak internally that better serves our readers and advertisers,” he said.
Todd most recently lived in Virginia, but has spent much of his life traveling the United States, working for various publications like The Dallas Morning News, The Louisville Courier-Journal and The Myrtle Beach Sun News. He is a Fort Worth native.
“I was glad to get back to Texas, to get back to doing what I love to do,” he said.
“Keven Todd is a very experienced newspaper man who has run newspapers that are similar in size and mission to The Lufkin News,” said Dolph Tillotson, the president of Southern Newspapers Inc. “We’re happy to be able to fill this important job with someone who seems to have the energy, work ethic and experience to continue Lufkin’s tradition of outstanding journalism.”
Todd has worked in many areas of a newspaper throughout his career. He has worked in sales, marketing, as a reporter and as a publisher.
“Having Keven join us is exciting for both the newspaper and community,” said Leonard Woolsey, president and publisher at The Galveston County Daily News and the soon-to-be president of Southern Newspapers. “His energy and experiences greatly complement the team already in place in Lufkin. Good things are on the horizon for all.”
Todd and his wife, Jarda, have three adult daughters and three grandsons, all under the age of 8. Jarda Todd has owned her own catering business through several markets and may consider following that path again in Lufkin, he said.
She spent 20 years in commercial banking but gave it up to pursue her passion for cooking, he said.
They have both been active in the communities they’ve lived in, he said. They hope to continue this through participating with the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club.
“I’m really looking forward to getting to know the community, the people, better,” he said. “I want to do whatever I can to help further the community and uplift the community.”
He said the newspaper may walk a fine line on reporting less-than-positive coverage from time to time, but that it is something the paper is obliged to do. He wants the newspaper to remain a worthy steward of the public’s trust.
“I think that is a major issue on a national basis,” he said. “But on a local level, hopefully not.”
For his employees, he promises to remain fair and decisive, but willing to listen to new ideas or changes. He said his role for the paper is similar to a coach’s — there for guidance and to push what he believes is right, but to also let his employees grow as they need.
“I want them to know there is an open door and I want input from everybody,” he said. “This is a team, and it’s a team effort. … There are a lot of things that happen on a day to day basis and I want people on my team to feel empowered to make decisions.”
