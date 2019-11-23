The annual Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter Home for the Holidays Adoption Special began Nov. 18 and shelter officials are calling for more people to adopt elderly animals.
The holiday special offers half-price adoption fees for all dogs, puppies, cats and kittens until Jan. 2, 2020. The adoption fee includes spay/neuter, initial vaccinations, de-worming and a wellness coupon. The microchip kit will remain $10.99 on top of adoption fees and is mandatory.
“Our normal adoption fee is $60,” Carol Cintula, the animal care attendant supervisor and rescue coordinator for the shelter, said. “We try to get people interested in adopting from shelters for the Christmas holiday.
“A lot of times people get pets for the holiday and we want to encourage them to adopt rather than shop.”
Home for the Holidays is a nationwide adoption event that Kurth has participated in for years. They typically notice an uptick in adoptions, she said. Where they usually see maybe an adoption a day, since the sale started they’ve had around five or six per day, she said.
However, there are people who drop off older dogs and pick up a younger one just a little while later, she said.
“We’re still getting them in quite a bit,” she said. “A lot of owner surrenders, which is really sad. … We get a lot of people who turn in their older ones and leave with a puppy.”
She said the older dogs and cats, which are 7 years or older, are already half off typically, so an older dog could cost about $15 plus the $10.99 microchip.
“We really want to get them out for Christmas,” she said. “It’s a really sad place to spend your senior years.”
