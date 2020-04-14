Zavalla police arrested a 50-year-old man Saturday night on a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct after an altercation in the 500 block of Highway 147.

Officers arrived at the house after a report of a disturbance with possible gun shots fired inside, according to a report from chief of police Chris Wade.

Officers investigating the incident found that Mark Cameron Newton, of Zavalla, had been involved in a verbal argument inside the house with several family members. During the altercation, Newton reportedly fired several rounds from a handgun through the wall of the home and into the ceiling, saying he was firing warning shots, the release states.

Officers arrested Newton and set his bond at $7,500 for the deadly conduct charge and $500 for a charge of disorderly conduct.

