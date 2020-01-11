Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown discussed economic advancements from the past year at the annual State of the City conducted by the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce on Friday.
Brown listed some of the advancements made by companies who received financial support from the city for growth and expansion in the last year. He also highlighted the goals the city is working on turning into reality.
“We’ve got a lot on our plate in 2020 and it all started in 2018 with a master plan,” Brown said. “Between 2020 and 2027, there is an opportunity to sell bonds and spend more than $17 million. That will be what is on the plate, starting at the next meeting at city council.”
The plan suggests improving the Lufkin’s Texas National Guard Armory, the Parks & Recreation center (which was already approved and finished), the roads to create bicycle lanes and landscaping and parks to add walking trails, as well as shutting down a portion of First Street, new softball and baseball fields with turf, bus stops and the extension of Whitehouse Drive.
“If you have input and feel like you have not had input before, please come see us and let us know how you feel about the projects,” Brown said.
The next city council meeting is at 5 p.m. Jan. 21. There will be a public forum at the start of the meeting during which participants can speak for a maximum of three minutes on any agenda item.
Brown listed the growth from Holmes Smokehouse, American eChem — A FACI Group, Lockheed Martin, Atkinson Candy, Overseas Hardwood, LufTex, Sterling, Twin Disc, the Deep East Texas Council of Governments’ new Lufkin facility which opened Friday and Angelina Forest Products.
“This is a story that I am thrilled to death with,” Brown said of Angelina Forest Products. “A $100 million sawmill in an abandoned building on 70 acres of land that (General Electric) walked away from. And some local guys, third and fourth generation, kind of got involved in the deal and have brought new life and a bunch of traffic congestion to U.S. 69 and (FM) 326.”
The mayor did not leave the stage without giving some information on hopeful 2020 economic development projects, though. He mentioned the chance for a vendor for eChem to look at Lufkin thanks to the work of Lufkin eChem president Bernard Hyland recommending the area. However, there has been no confirmation on what company they are talking to or when further information will be available.
“I’m going to tell you the most exciting thing — and then I’m going to sit down — about 2020,” Brown said. “It’s a leap year. And that means (Lufkin Economic Development Corporation director) Bob Samford has one more day to bring somebody else to Lufkin.”
