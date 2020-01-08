A Lufkin woman previously charged with abandoning or endangering a child faces a new charge.
Shanna Janae Ellison, 23, was charged with abandoning or endangering child with intent to return on Dec. 23, 2019, along with charges of failure to identify and possession of drug paraphernalia from the same incident. Numerous warrants for her arrest from Angelina, Montgomery and Nacogdoches counties were active at the time of her arrest, as well. She remains at the Angelina County Jail at this time with a total bond of $14,785.
The sworn complaint for Ellison’s Dec. 23, 2019, charges states Lufkin police officers dispatched to Stage at the Lufkin Mall regarding two young children that were found walking around the parking lot. Before the officers arrived, their mother, later identified as Ellison, had picked both children up.
Employees at the mall told officers they saw Ellison’s children, both under the age of 4, outside of Ellison’s vehicle, according to the sworn complaint. One child had his fingers pinched in the door and the other was attempting to open it to free the child, the witnesses said. They brought both children into the store and made a page over the intercom to customers in the store. About 15 to 20 minutes later, Ellison arrived to pick them up, the employees said.
Officers found Ellison parked elsewhere in the mall’s parking lot and made contact with her. She originally provided a false name and date of birth, but officers later determined her identity using a Social Security card and Lufkin High School card in her vehicle, according to the sworn complaint.
During the conversation, Ellison told officers she had left her children in the car with her mother, and provided a phone number for her. Dispatch attempted to call the number to verify, but were unable to make contact with the number’s owner, according to the sworn complaint.
Dispatch also was unable to locate a driver’s license under the name Ellison provided. During a search of her vehicle, a small baggy containing a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana was located and taken into evidence, Ellison’s sworn complaint states.
Ellison’s mother arrived on the scene and also said her daughter’s name was the fake name her daughter had originally given officers. One officer asked if Ellison’s mother had left the children in the car or if she was even in the car, but he reported she never answered and tried to avoid the conversation, according to the sworn complaint.
After Ellison’s identity was determined, she was placed into custody for her active warrants and later charged with abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return, failure to identify and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ellison previously pleaded guilty to a separate abandoning or endangering a child charge that she received following a fatal traffic incident on June 12, 2017. That day, Ellison struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross Martin Luther King Drive. The pedestrian later died of his injuries.
Ellison fled the scene of the accident as a witness followed her to FM 2251, where she struck a tree near Susie Street. After she hit the tree, she fled the scene on foot and left behind a 20-year-old passenger as well as her passenger’s infant daughter.
Ellison pleaded guilty to her charges of endangering or abandoning a child and accident involving death on Jan. 31, 2018, before state District Judge Bob Inselmann. She received a five-year probation sentence for the endangering a child charge, and a 10 year probation sentence for the accident involving death charge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.