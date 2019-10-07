St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church blessed the community’s pets Sunday afternoon to celebrate Saint Francis of Assisi, the Patron Saint of animals.
With Assisi’s “feast day” taking place last Friday, the blessing of pets all over the world has taken place to mark the special occasion.
The Rev. Ralph Morgan, of St. Cyprian’s, described the event as “an Episcopal tradition that we’ve done for ages.”
He further explained the blessing of pets as being “the acceptance of all God’s creatures. To take care of them because humans were made to guard all of what God created, starting with the pets, I believe.”
The Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County was invited out to raise awareness for animals that need to be adopted. The night consisted of a donation drive, as well, which helped address the needs of the shelter. Attendees brought bags of dog and cat food for animals currently being held Winnie Berry, while Mission Possible Homeless Cat Foundation, which believes in a “no-kill model of homeless cat welfare,” was also in attendance at the event.
The Blessing of the Pets included inflatables, a hot dog dinner and animals everywhere.
Oliver Nickle came out with his family to have their dogs, cats and even their horse blessed. Nickle named his horse the Yellow Rose of Texas, or Rose, for short.
The Rev. Max M. Reynolds, who is retired, blessed Rose. He said the event is really a celebration of Saint Francis, but that being surrounded by pets was a perk.
“I love animals, and I’m delighted that I get to come and bless the little critters.”
