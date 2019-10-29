Age: 18
School: Lufkin High School
College/professional plans: I plan to attend the University of Austin where I’ll major in either theater or history (or both) and work as an actor or join the State Department.
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? I was with the marching band visiting the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., where a good friend of mine, Will, was impersonating John F. Kennedy. He was delivering the classic “Ask not what your country can do for you” line from the teleprompter when I was suddenly reminded of the time that an Iraqi journalist threw his shoes at George W. Bush. So I took off both of my shoes, and I did the same. Multiple times. My friends thought it was funny. Some of them, at least. It was all fun and games until the director himself discovered my mischievous little act. “Graham, are you throwing your shoes in the Smithsonian?” I panicked. He had caught me red-handed. “Uhhh ... y ... yes, sir.” I scrambled to pick up my shoes. “Do you want to spend the rest of your time here with me and my family?” His large stature seemed ever more domineering. “N ... no, sir. I’m sorry.” Luckily enough, the situation was averted, and I stammered my way out of trouble. At least he didn’t start throwing his shoes at me.
Favorite form of social media? Why? Snapchat. Everything on there is temporary. No embarrassing pictures from eighth grade.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons. Every one of their songs is an anthem, but this one is particularly potent because it’s about achieving dreams, success from hard work and defining your own vision.
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? Unlimited peanut butter and jelly. I’d honestly be fine with paying for it because the Uncrustables have this consistently excellent taste, every day.
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? I’d describe the unmistakable sight of Rudolph on Christmas.
Have you changed since freshman year? When I was a freshman, I used to back away from uncomfortable situations simply because of the fear of the unknown. Now, I am ready to face any challenge that is foolish enough to face me.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? On a broad note, I’d like to see the day when people stop putting each other in boxes and look at who they really are. I think that humans are at their worst when they make assumptions about people whom they have never met. Religious oppression, racism, xenophobia ... it all comes from the same place: We’re all so focused on ourselves and our wants and our needs that we forget to think that there are other people who really have the same wants and needs that we do.
What advice would you give your freshman self? Take as many calculated risks as you can. It’s in the adventure of new things that you’ll find yourself. Also, read more books.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? The most inspiring of my teachers are the ones who light up with enthusiasm when they espouse about math or science or history or English. Seeing their passion and their patience makes me want to dig deeper in their subject so I can find out what it is that they enjoy about it.
