Confessed killer Cedarrius Blake testified Monday during the punishment phase of his trial.
Blake, 20, pleaded guilty on Dec. 19, 2019, to shooting and killing Tresten Gray, 26, on the morning of Dec. 24, 2017. A jury trial began last week is state District Judge Paul White’s courtroom to determine Blake’s sentence. The punishment range for Blake’s charge is five to 99 years or life in prison.
Attorney Ryan Deaton is representing Blake. Ken Dies and Amber Bewley are the prosecutors.
Blake testified his emotions were wild and that he doesn’t clearly remember shooting and killing Gray. He initially told investigators that he blacked out. He later told his parents he shot her five times, according to previous testimony.
Originally Blake tried to hide the guilt. Authorities arrested him after his family eventually convinced him to confess.
Blake said he regretted the shooting and that he wanted to apologize to Gray’s family.
“I wanted to tell them I was sorry for the hurt and pain I’ve caused them,” he said. “I wanted to apologize for taking Tresten’s life.“It was never part of the plan. I loved Tresten ... She was always someone I always wanted in my life. I never had anybody like Tresten in my life, never.”
In testimony earlier in the day, Blake went over his childhood and noted details that corroborated the testimony of previous witnesses.
He said he did not meet his biological father, Kendrick Taylor, until he was older during a prison visit. One man his mother dated would frequently abuse her and her children, Blake said.
He said his mother later established a healthy relationship with former pastor and evangelist Chad McQueen, who also testified.
McQueen said he treated Blake like his own son and said he was a good child. McQueen said knew Blake got into legal trouble in his teen. He said he wanted to lead Blake by example; he also spoke to him as well as prayed for him.
Blake said Taylor sold drugs in front of him when he was young, but he was just happy to spend time with his real father. He was 10 the first time he used weed.
After misbehaving in school Blake was sent to alternative school and went to live with Taylor. He later got caught smoking marijuana at the alternative school.
Blake said he know doesn’t feel good about his father’s actions and doesn’t want to lead the same life after his sentencing.
“Eventually you’re going to end up in jail, losing years of your life or you’ll end up dead,’’ he said. “I just want to live a normal life, go to work and go home. I don’t want to have to look over my shoulder.”
Blake said he Gray through his sister, who worked with her. He said they established a relationship and eventually lived together. Blake said he was selling drugs at the time to make money, and began to make more money through the connections he established through Gray.
Blake testified selling pills was an idea he got from Gray. In spite of Blake’s statements, Dies noted during cross examination that Gray had never been arrested or charged for drugs in Angelina County.
While they were together Blake paid for many things for Gray and said he loved her children. He said it was a lot of stress on him for his age. In a previous testimony Gray’s sister said Blake lied to them about his age and said he was 22.
Dies questioned Blake about the age difference; Blake said he had opportunities to tell them his real age but never did.
They eventually broke up, but Blake said he still loved her and would visit her, he said.
On the day of her death, he visited her home and found another man present. Blake left upset and said Gray tried to contact him. He testified that they eventually agreed to meet at their old home on Tripletree Street.
Footage of Blake’s confession to former Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brett Maisel after his arrest also was played for the court.
Testimony from another individual on Monday indicated Blake was in a gang. Blake denied any gang affiliation during his testimony.
