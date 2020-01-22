The Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation awarded $123,000 in grants to 36 nonprofits and four education foundations throughout the region on Tuesday morning.
Each of the recipients had to fill out an application in October. They were chosen based on their financial standing, history and how they help build the foundations of their community, Sally Alvis, Brookshire Brothers’ senior director of marketing and public relations, said.
“You make things happen in your communities,” John Alston, the Brookshire Brothers president, CEO and charitable foundation board member, said in a press release. “You change lives. We are grateful to have the opportunity to help you live out your mission. We thank you for what you do every day.”
The grant money is generated through two golf tournaments held at Crown Colony in which the business’ vendors participate. This offers them a chance at connecting and making business and to give back to the community, Alvis said.
The foundation has given more than $1 million in charitable contributions to nonprofit organizations over the last decade, the press release said.
For the first time, they also gave each grant recipient an opportunity to attend the third annual Angelina College Nonprofit Leadership Conference on Jan. 31. This will provide education from some of the top nonprofit leaders from across Texas and the United States on how to run the nonprofit like a business and make money move further, Alvis said.
Carolyn Kegler, the second vice president to the Top Ladies of Distinction, said receiving this grant will help continue their “Healthy Choice” program, as well as their computer lab.
“It means a lot,” she said. “It will help us feed the kids who come in.”
Wayne Lawrence, the director of NeighborhoodSTRONG, said this will be a great way to fill in the gaps from their other sources of funding, allowing them to pursue projects further.
“We take these funds and layer them on top of other grants, like from the Federal Home Loan Bank,” he said. “We get them, but they’re not sufficient to cover the whole cost of repairing the house. They’re project specific grants.”
The average cost to repair a house is around $15,000, so if they get a grant $7,000 from the Federal Home Loan Bank they need more to cover those costs. These types of grants help them meet that cost and continue to improve local homes.
The 2020 grant recipients were:
Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas; American Cancer Society; Angelina Alliance for Children (Harold’s House); Boys and Girls Clubs of Deep East Texas; Buckner Children and Family Services; Dublin Good Fellows; East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope; Food Share Bank of Newton County; Friends of the Ellen Trout Zoo; Friends of the Library-Hamilton County, Texas; Gateway Community Partners Inc; J.D.’s Center of Hope; Junior Achievement of East Texas Inc.; Junior League of Lufkin; Kick Drugs Out of America DBA Kickstart Kids; Legacy Institute for Financial Education; Lufkin NeighborhoodSTRONG; Lufkin State Supported Living Center; Piney Woods Fine Arts Association; San Augustine Garden Club; Seasons of Hope Center; Solid Foundation Association; Texas Forestry Museum; The Helping Place Inc.; The Joseph House Inc.; The Mosaic Center Inc.; The Rose; The Salvation Army, a Georgia Corporation-Lufkin; Top Ladies of Distinction Inc.; Transformation Pathway; Twin City Mission; United Christian Care Center of Vidor, Texas, Inc.; Women’s Shelter of East Texas Inc.; Young Audiences of Southeast Texas Inc.; ZAM Outreach Inc.; Zavalla Food Pantry Inc; Angelina College Foundation; Lufkin ISD Education Foundation; McGregor ISD Education Foundation and Vidor Independent School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.