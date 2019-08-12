Kids and adults of all ages came together to compete in more than 20 team events — including kickball, tug-of-war and even a hot-dog eating contest — during the first City Wide Youth Field Day at Kit McConnico Park on Sunday.
Everything that went into the event was donated, including food trucks, a local DJ and drinks from Lufkin Coca-Cola Bottling Company.
St. Cyprian’s youth minister Jordan Dietz first came up with the idea for the event, and the youth ministry staff from First United Methodist Church, First Baptist Church, Harmony Hill Baptist Church, St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church and Southside Baptist Church all came together to organize it.
Dietz said he “wanted to do an event where every church came together” and that he “wanted everyone in the community to feel welcome to come together to one thing and join as one body of Christ.”
The staff members planned a day of fun, with a time of worship led by the team from FUMC to bring everyone together at the end of the night.
Above all else, Dietz said the goal of the event was to “show everybody that we can be friends, even though we’re at different churches. We can be friends, we can talk about our faith with each other, and we can do things together.”
Attendees could show up to the park as already-formed teams or as individuals to participate in Ultimate Frisbee, volleyball, corn hole, a water balloon toss, a hula-hoop challenge and an obstacle course, just to name a few of the events.
Fourteen-year-old Miranda Cherry said she was most excited for tug-of-war, while 12-year-old Blake Cherry said he was excited to win the hot-dog eating contest.
