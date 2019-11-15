Lufkin Middle School STEM sixth-graders spent Thursday teaching second-graders a lesson on the structures and properties of matter.
The students traveled to each second-grade class in Lufkin ISD and rotated groups talking about the different states of matter. One group at Trout Primary School talked about the hardness of objects.
“We’re teaching them about hardness and what it is,” Madison Lada said. “They’re going to take a toothpick and scratch an object like a grape. Then they’ll take a sheet and mark if it scratches it or if it doesn’t.”
“We’re taking them through the steps to determine if it’s hard or if it’s not hard, and we’re teaching them about hypothesis,” Rhett Merrel said.
Madison said she was nervous but excited to be a teacher for a day.
“It’s nervous having four little guys looking at you,” Rhett said.
Rhett and Madison attended Trout when they were in the second grade, and they said it was pretty cool to be back.
“It feels amazing,” Madison said. “I feel like I got a lot taller and the building got a lot shorter.”
“I miss it,” Rhett said. “It’s cool to see our old teachers.”
Jaylnn Orta and Amiyah Denning were teaching the second-graders in their class about liquids. They started with a general overview of the states of matter.
“What do a ball and a cat have in common?” Jaylnn asked. “They are both made of matter.”
To know if something is made of matter, ask two questions — does it have mass and does it take up space, Amiyah said.
“Do y’all know what a hypothesis is?” Amiyah asked, and the students shook their heads. “It’s like an idea before it happens.”
The students started with a spoonful of coconut oil. They made a small sketch of what it looked like as a solid, and then they placed it inside a plastic container in a dish full of hot water.
“What’s your idea of what’s going to happen?” Amiyah asked.
“It’s gonna melt and be a liquid,” second-grader Avak Sinks said.
The second-graders in Alex Sullivan’s group were amazed as they saw their oil begin to react to the hot water.
“Oh, my gosh! It’s melting!” Daishun Casey said.
Alex then poured cold water into another container and put the oil in the cold water. He asked the students what they thought was going to happen next.
“It’s gonna turn back to a solid,” Abbygail Mitchell said.
“I see it’s turning a little bit already,” Jaidance Session said.
The second-graders said they liked getting to do an experiment themselves. Jaidance said learning science from sixth-graders was two thumbs up.
“I was a bit nervous,” Alex said. “I was wondering what they would think, but it turned out well because they didn’t care who you were as long as you got along with them and you weren’t boring.”
Second-grade teacher Terah Knowles said this was a great opportunity for her class and for the sixth-graders.
“Children learn better from other children,” Knowles said. “As soon as I said sixth-graders are coming in, their eyes lit up.”
They had touched on the solid, liquid and gas lesson, but it was more of an abstract thought, Knowles said. Getting to do an experiment with ‘‘big kids’’ teaching them, they were more open to understanding it and it gave them something to strive for.
“It’s good for the sixth-graders, too,” she said. “It’s one thing to know something, but it’s another to actually teach it.”
Amber Walker, LMS STEM teacher, said the student teaching program has been around for several years now. They started by coming to Trout their first year because that was her home school, and they loved it so much that they decided to start going to every second-grade class in LISD.
“We wanted to build a connection between older kids and younger kids and create a mentor situation for them to have someone to look up to,” Walker said. “It gives my kids an opportunity to be leaders, something I really push in my class. It’s a good way to let them practice being a good leader.”
Learning to teach a subject they are familiar with teaches patience, as well, Walker said. After the students get through the day, she said they’ve told her that it was fun but hard, harder than they thought it would be.
