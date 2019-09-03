VFW Post 1836 in Lufkin held its annual Labor Day barbecue and dance Monday with friends, barbecue with all the fixings, and couples spinning around the dance floor to live music from the Glenn Lenderman Band.
Bill Eldridge, activities director for the VFW, put together this year’s Labor Day celebration. He said all the proceeds raised at the event go back to the VFW and their mission of helping veterans in need. The post helps out with their various needs, including clothing, food and other essentials that no veteran should ever have to go without.
Eldridge said that as the activities director, he wants the VFW to be a very family-friendly place.
“We have dances going every Saturday night, karaoke going on Thursday nights here.”
Eldridge wants people of all ages to feel welcome at their events, and he makes sure that donating to a worthy cause is as fun as he can make it.
This was the first Labor Day celebration at the VFW for Jim and Debbie Gillenwater. Jim is a Marine Veteran from the Vietnam War and also served in Israel and Tel Aviv. Debbie said they recently moved back to Lufkin upon retirement, and Debbie just had to go see her old classmate, Glenn Lenderman, perform in his band.
“I haven’t seen Glenn Lenderman since high-school,” Debbie said.
The Gillenwaters were just two of the many people who spent their Labor Day catching up with old friends at the event.
