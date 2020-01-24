The Kirkland’s store in the Lufkin Mall has announced it will be closing soon.
The Lufkin Daily News attempted to contact the local store but was told the manager would be out until Monday.
The chain will close 27 stores in 2020 to reduce costs and “aggressively manage its operating and infrastructure costs,” a corporate press release states.
“These moves reflect steps to streamline the organization and further accelerate our initiatives to transform the business to a more profitable model,” said Woody Woodward, the company’s chief executive officer. “As we have outlined, our plan includes efforts to improve the relevancy and quality of our merchandise assortment, to operate with greater efficiency, and to lower our cost of goods as we evolve to a true omni-channel model that reinforces Kirkland’s value heritage.
“We believe the initiatives included in the plan are the right path for the future of the company and look forward to providing updates regarding our progress in our fourth quarter earnings release and conference call.”
The company has parted ways with former president and chief operating officer Michael Cairnes. Woodward will add the role of president and will oversee operations in addition to his ongoing responsibilities across merchandising and marketing.
“We wish Mike well in his future endeavors and thank him for his service to Kirkland’s the past three years,” Woodward said. “I look forward to working with John Stacy (senior vice president of supply chain), Jeff Martin (senior vice president of omni-channel retail) and the Kirkland’s team to achieve our financial goals and to optimize the Kirkland’s customer experience.”
The company released its third quarter sales in December of 2019. Ending on Nov. 2, net sales decreased 6.2% to $144.9 million (compared to the $154.6 million of Nov. 3, 2018). However, e-commerce revenue was up by 25.9%.
“While the environment remains challenging for home décor retailing, our business overall remains on track with our expectations,” Woodward said. “Seasonal and e-commerce sales are driving a sequential improvement in the comp trend, and we have managed a better transition to January than in recent periods.”
The company expects to report fourth quarter sales in late February.
