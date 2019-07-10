East Texas students are exploring the life of the zookeeper through the Junior Zookeeper program at Ellen Trout Zoo.
The Junior Zookeeper program is a competitive two-week program open to 20 students from across East Texas. Director of educational services Charlotte Henley said the students must fill out an application, include a recommendation from a science teacher, write an essay on why they want to participate and go through an interview process.
“Junior Zookeeper is an opportunity for young people who are trying to come up with a career path in the zoological field,” Henley said. “I like being with the students. They’re always so enthusiastic and happy, and it’s fun to share the passion I have for what I do with them.”
Twelve-year-old Dalton Shackelford said he wanted to join Junior Zookeeper for the animals. Dalton said he grew up around animals, witnessed the death of the 17-year-old family dog and the birth of the new family dog, a chiweenie.
Dalton is interested in becoming a herpetologist, one who studies reptiles and amphibians.
“I love (reptiles and amphibians). People misunderstand them,” Dalton said. “People think they’re always coming after you, but we’re honestly always going after them.”
Fourteen-year-old Chloe Camp did not share Dalton’s love of reptiles. She said the only snakes she likes are two she has met at the zoo — Tuesday and Milky Way. She participated in the Zoo Safari Camp from kindergarten to fifth-grade, and she said her love of anatomy drew her to Junior Zookeeper.
“I am in STEM Academy, and we’re doing a deep course in biology,” Chloe said. “I’ve always found the anatomy of animals interesting. I love dissecting the frogs we always dissect here. I don’t know if I’m going into zoology — I’m looking into the medical field — but I feel like knowing the anatomy of animals corresponds with theories I’m learning. And I love animals.”
The students spend about 30 minutes in the classroom each day and then they go out with their zookeepers and as a group to different projects. The students visited Balam the jaguar Tuesday morning as Dr. Mike Nance performed a physical.
While Nance worked, the students were able to approach Balam and make a print of its paw. Thirteen-year-olds Lauren Cassity and Sadie Hammack said they loved meeting Balam.
“I love the big cats,” Sadie said. “I came last year when they did the lion.”
“I thought it was really cool being right next to it,” Lauren said. “I think it’s great to have this print of the jaguar because last year I got a print of the lion. Now I have two different paw prints.”
Lauren said getting to know the zookeepers and shadowing them is the best part about camp. Sadie shadowed zookeeper Taylor Galavitz Tuesday morning as she worked through the emu, wallaby and salmon crested cockatoo exhibits.
Sadie and Galaviz replaced the animals’ food and water, and then they used a rake and bin to scoop the poop from the pen. Galaviz said the goal is to keep the pen clean and to watch out for signs of illness in the poop.
When asked what she thought about the poop aspect of being a zookeeper, Sadie said, “It’s kind of normal. It’s a lot of what I do at home, anyway, just with different animals.”
There are two, two-week sessions of Junior Zookeeper with 10 students in each. Registration starts in March with application and recommendation due first, essay due second and a scheduled interview after.
For more information, follow the Ellen Trout Zoo Facebook page and watch for updates on the cityoflufkin.com/zoo.
