A man was transported to a local hospital following a freak accident in the parking lot of the Brookshire Brothers grocery store on Frank Avenue Saturday afternoon.

The driver of a Toyota Tacoma four-door extended cab truck struck several cars before swerving under the awning of the Conoco gas station in the same parking lot, according to a Lufkin police officer on scene.

The truck also struck and knocked down a gas pump at the station.

The driver was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, according to Brookshire Brothers assistant store director Randy Horn.

