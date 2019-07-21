Local podcast host Rachel Kennery is holding a free public cannabis education class from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday at 2801 Valley Ave.
She is bringing Amanda Hughes-Munson, an educator at the Dallas-Fort Worth Academy of Cannabis Science who used cannabis to treat her Hashimoto’s/thyroid disorder and lead it into remission, to speak to anyone interested about several issues regarding cannabis.
Hughes-Munson was already featured on Kennerly’s podcast “Cannabis Heals Me” and offered to come to town to offer an open opportunity for the public to come in and ask questions.
“We’re not going to be sitting around smoking pot,” Kennerly said. “I want us to be talking more openly about this, though, instead of hiding behind closed doors.”
Kennerly was an avid cannabis prohibitionist, as she called herself, until a friend moved to Colorado because doctors refused to even consider allowing her to use CBD oil to treat her son’s seizures. She then realized there was more to the drug that she had been taught was so evil.
“Industrial hemp and now CBD oil is legal now and I wanted an event so people can learn more about the plant,” she said.
Kennerly doesn’t think people should have to leave the state to be able to use the drug as a treatment, but thinks people should become educated and have an opportunity to ask real questions about it.
The topics they will cover include: the difference between marijuana and hemp, the uses of hemp, the endocannabinoid system, six major terpenes, and state and federal laws, and will allow for questions at the end.
