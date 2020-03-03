An Angelina County grand jury handed up 53 indictments during its February session, including indictments on a man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl.
Joseph Michael Reynolds Sr., 54, has been indicted on two counts of indecency with a child and four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He remains at the Angelina County Jail at this time with a $250,000 bond.
Reynolds’ arrest warrant states a child received a forensic interview on Dec. 9, 2019, during which she said Reynolds sexually abused her. The girl went over numerous occasions in which she implicated Reynolds and said the most recent incident occurred the day before Thanksgiving of 2019.
Near the end of the interview the girl said the first time she told anyone it happened was the night before, when she told her father. She said she told him because she was “tired of it happening,” the affidavit states.
The grand jury also indicted Javoski Williams, 18, on a charge of possession of a weapon in a prohibited place.
Hudson ISD police arrested Williams on Sept. 16, 2019, after another student reported a verbal altercation in which he claimed Williams said, “I don’t need my hands, all I need to do is unzip and ya’ll be dropping,” Williams’ arrest affidavit said. Shortly after a principal went to the class and pulled Williams to speak with him in the office.
A search of Williams’ items was conducted and a pistol with a single bullet in the chamber was found in his fanny pack. HISD superintendent Donny Webb said Williams was compliant during the incident, which appeared to be isolated. Webb’s understanding is that Williams brought the gun for self-defense following a prior accident at a park, and that Williams did not intend to harm the public.
School administration also searched and questioned students who reportedly threatened Williams and his friends.
Williams later posted bond Sept. 17, 2019. He was arrested again by Adult Probation on Jan. 30 and has remained at the Angelina County Jail since.
Others indicted by the grand jury included:
■ Tony Curtis Evans, possession of a controlled substance, $3,000 bond.
■ Pedro Garza Jr., theft, $25,000 bond.
■ Ceiselda Lee Sanchez, theft, $7,500 bond.
■ Caleb McRae Womack, possession of a controlled substance, $5,000 bond
■ Ira Andrew Cartwright, three counts of sexual assault, assault/family violence — impeding breath, $150,000 bond.
■ Donica Angelique Alexander, $1,500 bond.
■ Jadarrius Dajour Deason, possession of a controlled substance, $1,000 bond
■ Billy Rex Doss, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, $5,000 bond; delivery of a controlled substance, $40,000 bond; delivery of a controlled substance, $60,000 bond.
■ Ronald J. Duhon Jr., tampering or fabricating evidence, $1,500 bond.
■ Brandi Lee Erwin, possession of a controlled substance, $1,000 bond.
■ Christopher M. Griffin, possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, $2,000 bond.
■ Ruben Jesus Huerta, credit/debit card abuse, $8,000 bond; forgery, $8,000 bond.
■ Andrea Milette Lovejoy, possession of a controlled substance, $60,000 bond.
■ Albert Earl Merritt, possession of a controlled substance, $1,500 bond.
■ Kevin Christopher Watson, stalking, $25,000 bond; violation of certain family violence court orders, $30,000 bond; burglary of habitation, $70,000 bond.
■ Keyon Jermond Hughes, assault/family violence by occlusion, $5,000 bond.
■ James Arthur Parrott, theft, $5,000 bond.
■ Todd Hampton Barrett, failure to stop, $2,500 bond.
■ Jacob Scott Batson, possession of a controlled substance, $1,500 bond.
■ Aaron Todd Davis, forgery, $2,500 bond.
■ Nicholas Duarte Jr., possession of a controlled substance, $1,500 bond.
■ Jezreel Djuan Mark, unlawful possession of a firearm, $3,500 bond.
■ Angela Lyna Nerren, assault of a public servant, $1,500 bond.
■ Angela Carol Nerren, possession of a controlled substance, $5,000 bond.
■ Nathan Daniel Reach, possession of a controlled substance, $2,500 bond.
■ Lakesha Machelle Rogers, five counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, $60,000 total bond.
■ Marcus Glen Thompson, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, $100,000 total bond.
■ Juan Zuniga Jr., unauthorized use of a vehicle, $3,000 bond.
■ Tyrus DeWayne Powell, possession of a controlled substance, $5,000 bond; evading arrest with vehicle or watercraft, $10,000 bond; tampering or fabricating physical evidence, $5,000 bond.
■ Dedra Michele Taylor, possession of a controlled substance, $500 bond.
