Nearly 1,000 voters turned out for the first day of early voting on Tuesday, data from the elections administration office shows.
“The flow was steady at the main location all day long,” elections administrator Elizabeth Hawkins said. “As for the other locations, they were slow but hope to see people utilize these locations.”
While she hasn’t received feedback from the voters regarding the process or new voting equipment, she looks forward to hearing from them as the election cycle moves forward.
Voter turnout has been historically higher during the primaries and general election, according to elections administration reports. In 2018, thousands flocked to the polls early during the November election.
“Overall, I hope to see more voters as the days go on for the next two weeks in all locations,” she said.
Hawkins broke down the turnout for each location and party:
Angelina County Courthouse Annex: 674. There were 621 voting in the Republican primary and 53 voting in the Democratic primary.
Diboll City Hall: 55. There were 50 voting in the Republican primary and 5 voting in the Democratic primary.
Huntington Civic Center: 114. There were 109 voting in the Republican primary and 5 in the Democratic primary.
Old Zavalla City Hall (Police Department): 60. There were 56 voting in the Republican primary and 4 voting in the Democratic primary.
Hawkins said early voting will continue for the next 10 days.
Early voting will take place at the Angelina County Courthouse Annex at 606 E. Lufkin Ave. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday; from noon-5 p.m. Feb. 23; from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 24-25; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 26-28.
Early voting also will take place from: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday and from Feb. 24-28 at Diboll City Hall, 400 Kenley St.; Huntington Civic Center, 1179 U.S. Highway 69 north; and Zavalla City Hall, 838 E. Main St.
