Angelina County Commissioners on Friday updated the employee benefit policy covering law enforcement officers in the event they are injured in the line of duty.
After an on-duty wreck in July left Lt. Stacy Seymore wheelchair-bound while he recovers, commissioners realized the need to offer continual support to those injured in the line of duty. The new policy covers salary, benefits and health insurance while the employee recovers, regardless of whether they have returned to work.
Before the vote, commissioners took time to address Seymore and those in the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office who attended Friday’s meeting. Pct. 1 Commissioner Greg Harrison talked about the need to offer this protection to those in law enforcement.
“These guys put their lives on the line every day for the citizens of Angelina County. Every day,” Harrison said. “There was no fault in (Seymore) that day. None. He was doing his job for the citizens of Angelina County and a freak accident happened.”
Seymore was traveling on U.S. Highway 69 when a vehicle entered his lane attempting to pass another vehicle. The two hit nearly head on; the other driver died in the accident and Seymore was left in critical condition.
He has undergone multiple surgeries and made regular trips between Lufkin and Beaumont since the accident. He has been able to cut those visits to once a month, but costs have added up.
Seymore said he and his wife, Donna, had received so much community support and were grateful for what Angelina County has already done to relieve their burdens.
The new policy will remain until Sheriff Greg Sanches leaves office and the court will re-address the policy at that time.
In other business, commissioners also:
■ Corrected misstated figures by Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery regarding the adopted tax rate. The approved tax rate is 43 cents per $100 valuation. They also corrected the vote by Commissioner Kermit Kennedy to reflect that he voted against that tax rate.
■ Allowed airport manager Gary Letney to accept a donation from the Experimental Aircraft Association for three icon radios and funds for the terminal building security cameras for the Angelina County Airport.
■ Allowed tax assessor-collector Billie Page to begin a remote deposit capture agreement with Commercial Bank of Texas.
■ Tabled a discussion with elections administrator Connie Brown over the election security assessment for the constitutional amendments election.
Allowed the Angelina County Landfill to:
■ Purchase a 2020 Ford F-350 with an 11-foot Knapheide service bed and a 4K hydraulic crane through the BuyBoard Purchasing Cooperative from Rush Truck Centers for $71,773.
■ Use a 7.3-acre tract of land next to the waste management center property to construct and maintain a surface water drainage pond and system.
■ Advertise for bids on the construction of a leachate pond, lift station and force main. Commissioners also approved decommissioning the existing leachate pond at a future date.
■ Allow county auditor Janice Cordray to advertise for proposals for an outside auditor for one year with an option to extend that contract for an additional two years.
■ Allow Kennedy to sell an old Gradall with a grapple through Copart, an online vehicle auction and remarketing service.
Approved budget transfers for:
■ The airport, $400 from repair and maintenance for facilities to office supplies.
■ The county extension, $750 from rental/leasing equipment to training personnel.
■ Road and Bridge 2, $5,000 from capital outlay and $2,000 from supplies and parts to repairs and maintenance of equipment.
■ The county treasurer, $705 from lease equipment to training personnel ($30) and capital outlay ($675).
■ The county attorney, $800 from utilities/telephone, $1,200 from rental/equipment, $400 from printing and forms and $500 from capital outlay for $2,550 to go to training personnel and $350 to go to dues and publications.
■ The district attorney forfeiture fund, $1,000 from the DA contract investigations to contract services.
■ The district clerk, $2,000 from rental equipment to training personnel and $100 from office supplies to dues and publications.
Approved the final plats for:
■ Woodland Acres in Precinct 1.
■ Phase 2 of Countrywood in Precinct 3. Also, a one-year warranty of a new proposed street in Countrywood.
