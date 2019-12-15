Three East Texas teens represented Angelina County at the Texans for Safe and Drug-Free Youth’s fall leadership training in the Texas Hill Country in late November.
Angelina College student Lauren Oliver, Hudson High School senior Estephanie Escobedo and Hudson High School senior Melany Escobedo are a part of the statewide Youth Leadership Council with 17 other students from around Texas.
“It’s great to see students who are passionate about being drug free opening up with other students from across the state who are passionate about being drug-free and have that support of alumni there,” said Abby Baker, youth coordinator for The Coalition.
Melany and Estephanie said they were nervous at first, but they ended up making fast friends with the other students on the council.
“At first, we didn’t know what to expect, but when we got there and experienced everything and made relationships with the other people, it was heartbreaking when we left,” Melany said.
“I cried when we left,” Estephanie said.
The three days of training were filled with team-building games, sessions and speakers. The students even had to do a speech on certain topics.
“Every single activity had to do with everyone being a part of it,” Melany said.
“And it had a purpose,” Estephanie said. “They would make us do some silly thing and come back with a real-world example.”
To be a part of the council, the students had to submit a written application with recommendation letters and go through a phone interview.
“It was a great opportunity,” Melany said. “I’m surprised we even got in.”
While on the council, the students will go through two trainings together and plan a summit. Then they will create a project for their communities to encourage awareness about the dangers of drugs and alcohol.
“It’s about spreading awareness and informing other people,” Melany said. “Most people don’t think of how much danger they’re putting themselves in when they do all this kinds of bad stuff.”
“Having accurate information is important,” Estephanie said. “People who do drugs will say, ‘Oh, but you don’t know it does that.’ It just gives you that information support that’s proven instead of just saying, ‘Drugs are bad.’”
The students said they would absolutely recommend the Youth Leadership Council to other students.
“This is one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever been through,” Melany said. “I’m like so lucky to have this opportunity with all these people. I want to go back already.”
