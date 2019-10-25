Elected officials throughout Angelina County took a few hours on Thursday night to make connections at the annual Elected Officials Reception.
The Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce has held this event for a number of years, chamber president and CEO Tara Watson-Watkins said. This is the one time a year they try to really thank the elected officials for their work throughout the year, she said.
“It’s a great networking evening,” she said. “There are so many times where people say ‘I don’t know who that is’ and it’s a great way for people to put a face to the name.”
She also believes it presents a chance for all the elected officials to come together in a way they often don’t have a chance to.
“It’s also just a great way for all of Angelina County to come together, it’s not just Lufkin, and that’s really been our main focus,” she said. “To make sure that everyone that’s elected in Angelina County has a presence here tonight and that they’re included.”
Pct. 1 Constable Tom Selman was there to connect with officials who he doesn’t have a chance to see often throughout the year. He said he is grateful for the chamber putting on the event to thank the elected officials as well.
“It’s always a great opportunity for us to interact with members of the business community or the people who really make this community work,” he said.
Rocky Thigpen thinks it’s worthwhile to get to know people in the community and to really be a part of it, he said.
“I think it’s a good event to see people you don’t normally see,” he said.
